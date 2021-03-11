Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.06% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.46, the dividend yield is 4.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $20.46, representing a -5.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.74 and a 47.99% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

