Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JLS the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.09, the dividend yield is 4.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $21.09, representing a -3.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.82 and a 18.93% increase over the 52 week low of $17.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JLS Dividend History page.

