Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JLS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $19.9, representing a -13.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.93 and a 43.98% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

