Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.8, the dividend yield is 4.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $18.8, representing a -18.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.19 and a 36.02% increase over the 52 week low of $13.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

