Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.28%, the lowest has been 5.99%, and the highest has been 9.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=189).

The current dividend yield is 2.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLS is 0.22%, an increase of 91.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 3,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,504K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLS by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 493K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLS by 93,507.83% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLS by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLS by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLS by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund's objective is to generate high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit. The Fund invests at least 65% of its managed assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential MBS and commercial MBS, and up to 35% in non-mortgage related asset-backed securities (ABS) including but not limited to any asset that generates reliable cash flows including collateralized loan obligations as well as pools of consumer auto loans, credit card receivables, aircraft leases and maintenance agreements, timeshare agreements, and solar photovoltaics. A maximum of 5% can be invested in catastrophe bonds, which are backed by a secured collateral account and considered by the Fund to be ABS. The fund uses leverage.

