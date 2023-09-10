Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.58%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 4.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOM is 0.04%, a decrease of 35.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walker Asset Management holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 29.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 29.44% over the last quarter.

Smith, Moore holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 25.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds and is designed to provide as high a level of current interest income exempt from regular federal, state, and in some cases, local income taxes as is consistent with preservation of capital.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.