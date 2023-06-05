Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 4.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOM is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walker Asset Management holds 79K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 29.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 60.05% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds and is designed to provide as high a level of current interest income exempt from regular federal, state, and in some cases, local income taxes as is consistent with preservation of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.