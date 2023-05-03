Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 4.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOM is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.29% to 233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walker Asset Management holds 79K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Smith, Moore holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Detalus Advisors holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOM by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 19K shares.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 19K shares.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds and is designed to provide as high a level of current interest income exempt from regular federal, state, and in some cases, local income taxes as is consistent with preservation of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.