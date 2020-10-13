Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.12% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.44, the dividend yield is 4.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMS was $14.44, representing a -3.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 31.11% increase over the 52 week low of $11.01.

