Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.15, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMS was $15.15, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.38 and a 37.59% increase over the 52 week low of $11.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.