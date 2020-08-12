Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.95, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMS was $14.95, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.99 and a 35.77% increase over the 52 week low of $11.01.

