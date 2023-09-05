Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 4.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMS is 0.02%, a decrease of 24.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMTFX - Sit Minnesota Tax-Free Income Fund holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 74K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMS by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Marks Group Wealth Management holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The primary objective of the Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes. The Fund's secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in investment grade securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. No more than 10% of the Fund's managed assets may be invested in municipal securities rated below B3/B- or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

