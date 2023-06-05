Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.13%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 3.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 2.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMS is 0.03%, an increase of 18.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMTFX - Sit Minnesota Tax-Free Income Fund holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 31.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMS by 79.37% over the last quarter.

Marks Group Wealth Management holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMS by 99,026.66% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The primary objective of the Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes. The Fund's secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in investment grade securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. No more than 10% of the Fund's managed assets may be invested in municipal securities rated below B3/B- or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

