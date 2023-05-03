Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.31 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMT is 0.05%, an increase of 25.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.49% to 983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 76.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 428,857.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 74K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 48.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 99.82% over the last quarter.

Matisse Capital holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 63.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 202,648.58% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMT by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Massachusetts personal income taxes. The secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

