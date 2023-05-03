Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.64%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 3.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIQ is 0.10%, an increase of 18.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 4,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Relative Value Partners Group holds 605K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIQ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 520K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 17.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIQ by 24.00% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 256K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIQ by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 42.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIQ by 177,266.11% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund's secondary investment objective is to seek additional total return. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. Up to 20% of its investments may pay interest that is taxable under the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) applicable to individuals, with an initial target of approximately 5% to 15% of its assets invested in AMT bonds. The Fund uses leverage. The Fund has a 10-year term and intends to liquidate and distribute its then-current net assets to shareholders on or before 30 Jun 2023.

