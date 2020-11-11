Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.58, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NID was $13.58, representing a -6.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.55 and a 29.83% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NID Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

