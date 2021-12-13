Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NID has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.89, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NID was $14.89, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 9.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.61.

NID is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nid Dividend History page.

