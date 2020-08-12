Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that NID has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.48, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NID was $13.48, representing a -7.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.55 and a 28.87% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

