Nuveen Infrastructure acquires stake in Dutch offshore wind farm

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Clean energy fund manager Nuveen Infrastructure said on Monday it will acquire a 15% stake in a 731.5 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The wind farm, called Borssele III/IV wind farm, is off the Zeeland province coast and has been in operation since the fourth quarter of 2021. It has a 15-year subsidy from the Dutch government.

Nuveen Infrastructure will buy the stake from global private markets firm Partners Group for an undisclosed sum.

Nuveen Infrastructure is the private infrastructure platform of investment manager Nuveen, which has $1.1 trillion of assets under management.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

