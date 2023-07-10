News & Insights

US Markets
NZF

Nuveen Infrastructure acquires stake in Dutch offshore wind farm

July 10, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Nina Chestney for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Clean energy fund manager Nuveen Infrastructure said on Monday it will acquire a 15% stake in a 731.5 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The wind farm, called Borssele III/IV wind farm, is off the Zeeland province coast and has been in operation since the fourth quarter of 2021. It has a 15-year subsidy from the Dutch government.

Nuveen Infrastructure will buy the stake from global private markets firm Partners Group for an undisclosed sum.

Nuveen Infrastructure is the private infrastructure platform of investment manager Nuveen, which has $1.1 trillion of assets under management.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/NinaChestney))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NZF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.