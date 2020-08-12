Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JHAA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.31, the dividend yield is 5.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHAA was $9.31, representing a -21.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.85 and a 57.8% increase over the 52 week low of $5.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.