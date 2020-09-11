Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.009 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JHY the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.51, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHY was $9.51, representing a -6.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.15 and a 44.09% increase over the 52 week low of $6.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

