Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JGH the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.33, the dividend yield is 7.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JGH was $14.33, representing a -15.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.86 and a 55.09% increase over the 52 week low of $9.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JGH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

