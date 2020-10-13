Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.93, the dividend yield is 7.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JGH was $13.93, representing a -17.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.86 and a 50.76% increase over the 52 week low of $9.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JGH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

