Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.87, the dividend yield is 8.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JGH was $15.87, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.20 and a 34.61% increase over the 52 week low of $11.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JGH Dividend History page.

