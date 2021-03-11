Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 31.4% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.36, the dividend yield is 8.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JGH was $15.36, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.78 and a 66.23% increase over the 52 week low of $9.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JGH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

