Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.086 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.76, the dividend yield is 6.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JGH was $15.76, representing a -6.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.84 and a 70.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JGH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

