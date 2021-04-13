Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 31.4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.64, the dividend yield is 8.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JGH was $15.64, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.20 and a 35.76% increase over the 52 week low of $11.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JGH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

