Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.84%, the lowest has been 7.44%, and the highest has been 13.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Global High Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JGH is 0.13%, an increase of 65.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 8,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 3,487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JGH by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 827K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JGH by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 459K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JGH by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JGH by 91.16% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund seeks to deliver high current income through a diversified portfolio of global high-income securities that may span the capital structure and credit spectrum, including high-yield bonds from the U.S. and developed and emerging markets, as well as preferred and convertible securities. Its managed assets will include at least 65% in securities rated below investment grade, at least 40% in securities issued by non-U.S. entities, and up to 25% in debt obligations from issuers located in emerging market countries. Up to 15% may be invested in unhedged non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds; derivatives may be used for hedging purposes only. The Fund uses leverage.

