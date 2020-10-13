Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.31, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKG was $12.31, representing a -6.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.11 and a 36.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

