Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NKG the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.78, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKG was $12.78, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.11 and a 41.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

