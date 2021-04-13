Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NKG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.24, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKG was $13.24, representing a -6.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.21 and a 17.27% increase over the 52 week low of $11.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKG Dividend History page.

