Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JRO the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.54, the dividend yield is 7.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRO was $9.54, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.65 and a 23.74% increase over the 52 week low of $7.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

