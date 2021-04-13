Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.55, the dividend yield is 7.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRO was $9.55, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.64 and a 31% increase over the 52 week low of $7.29.

