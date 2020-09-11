Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JRO the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.32, the dividend yield is 6.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRO was $8.32, representing a -18.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.19 and a 56.1% increase over the 52 week low of $5.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.