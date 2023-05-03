Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.89 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.25%, the lowest has been 6.28%, and the highest has been 13.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRO is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 12,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing a decrease of 33.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRO by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 808K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRO by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing a decrease of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRO by 37.07% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 54.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRO by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 21.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily senior loans, though the loans may include unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans. At least 65% of the Fund's managed assets must include adjustable rate senior loans that are secured by specific collateral. The Fund uses leverage.

