Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JFR the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.4, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JFR was $8.4, representing a -19% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.37 and a 77.59% increase over the 52 week low of $4.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

