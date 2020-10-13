Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.52% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.37, the dividend yield is 7.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JFR was $8.37, representing a -19.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.37 and a 76.96% increase over the 52 week low of $4.73.

