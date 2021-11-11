Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.36, the dividend yield is 6.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JFR was $10.36, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.41 and a 24.67% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

JFR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jfr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JFR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an decrease of -2.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JFR at 2.99%.

