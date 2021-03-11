Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.37% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.7, the dividend yield is 7.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JFR was $9.7, representing a 0.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.64 and a 105.07% increase over the 52 week low of $4.73.

Interested in gaining exposure to JFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JFR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 11.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JFR at 4.36%.

