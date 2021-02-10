Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.42, the dividend yield is 6.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JFR was $9.42, representing a -9.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.37 and a 99.15% increase over the 52 week low of $4.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JFR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 9.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JFR at 4.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.