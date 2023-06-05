Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.89 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.66%, the lowest has been 6.29%, and the highest has been 13.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=125).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JFR is 0.17%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 20,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 2,242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 67.67% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 48.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 182,376.77% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 51.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 83.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 90.86% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund seeks a high level of current income by primarily investing in below investment grade floating-rate loans and other floating-rate securities. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. Effective 31 Dec 2020 Nuveen Asset Management, LLC replaced Symphony Asset Management LLC as the Fund’s sub-advisor. Effective 30 Sep 2020, the name changed from Nuveen Symphony Floating Rate Income Fund to Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The name change did not change the investment strategy.

