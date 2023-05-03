Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.89 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.60%, the lowest has been 6.29%, and the highest has been 13.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.53 (n=122).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 14.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JFR is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.57% to 21,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 2,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,704K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,343K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 48.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 182,376.77% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 51.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFR by 83.58% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund seeks a high level of current income by primarily investing in below investment grade floating-rate loans and other floating-rate securities. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. Effective 31 Dec 2020 Nuveen Asset Management, LLC replaced Symphony Asset Management LLC as the Fund’s sub-advisor. Effective 30 Sep 2020, the name changed from Nuveen Symphony Floating Rate Income Fund to Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The name change did not change the investment strategy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.