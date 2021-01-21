US Markets
Nuveen exits Chinese companies affected by U.S. investment ban

Contributor
Tom Arnold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nuveen, the $1.1 trillion asset management arm of TIAA, has sold out of the Chinese companies affected by the recent ban on U.S. investment, it said in an email to Reuters.

Nuveen had held positions in several of the blacklisted companies, including a 0.12% holding in China Telecom 0728.HK, 0.08% stake in SMIC 0981.HK, 0.07% each in Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK and CNOOC 0883.HK, 0.04% of China Mobile 0941.HK and 0.02% of China Unicom Hong Kong 0762.HK, according to Refinitiv data up to the end of November 2020.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)

