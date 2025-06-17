Is Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) made its debut on 06/07/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Nuveen. NUEM has been able to amass assets over $303.81 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Broad Emerging Market ETFs. Before fees and expenses, NUEM seeks to match the performance of the TIAA ESG Emerging Markets Equity Index.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity Index uses a rules-based methodology to arrive at a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies located in countries with emerging markets that adhere to predetermined ESG, controversial business involvement and low-carbon screen criteria.

Cost & Other Expenses

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.36%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.78%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manu accounts for about 10.48% of total assets, followed by China Construction Bank C and Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDFCB).

NUEM's top 10 holdings account for about 27.43% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, NUEM has added roughly 11.51%, and is up about 15.86% in the last one year (as of 06/17/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $25.97 and $32.42.

The ETF has a beta of 0.60 and standard deviation of 19.49% for the trailing three-year period. With about 195 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Emerging Market ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) tracks FTSE US ALL CAP CHOICE INDEX and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has $10.33 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $13.49 billion. ESGV has an expense ratio of 0.09% and ESGU charges 0.15%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Emerging Market ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

