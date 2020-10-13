Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NEV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.85, the dividend yield is 4.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEV was $14.85, representing a -6.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.91 and a 47.76% increase over the 52 week low of $10.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 7.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEV at 3.58%.

