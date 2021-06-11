Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NEV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.49, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEV was $16.49, representing a -6.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.65 and a 18.72% increase over the 52 week low of $13.89.

