Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEV was $16.18, representing a -2.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.61 and a 61% increase over the 52 week low of $10.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.