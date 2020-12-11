Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.75, the dividend yield is 22.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEV was $15.75, representing a -1.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.93 and a 56.72% increase over the 52 week low of $10.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

