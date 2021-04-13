Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NEV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.79, the dividend yield is 4.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEV was $16.79, representing a -4.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.65 and a 34.43% increase over the 52 week low of $12.49.

