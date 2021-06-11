Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JEMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that JEMD the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.25, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEMD was $8.25, representing a -2.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.43 and a 19.74% increase over the 52 week low of $6.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.